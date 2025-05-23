Man, 72, shot during attempted robbery in Englewood

The Brief A 72-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt early Friday in Englewood. Three suspects approached him, and one opened fire after he refused to hand over his belongings.



A 72-year-old man was shot early Friday during a robbery attempt in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:23 a.m. in the 5600 block of S. Justine Street, police said. The man was walking when three unidentified suspects approached and demanded his belongings. When he refused, one of the offenders pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the left shin and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.