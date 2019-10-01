Man, 74, missing from Northlake believed to be in danger

article

Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old man who went missing from west suburban Northlake and is believed to be in danger.

Moises Castaneda was last seen Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Harold in Northlake, Illinois State Police said.

Castaneda is a 5-foot-7, 160-pound Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes and a gray and brown mustache, police said. He was wearing a light-blue jacket and green sweatpants when he went missing.

Castaneda’s right hand is always closed in a fist, police said. He has a medical condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about Castaneda’s location is asked to call Northlake police at 708-531-5755.