Man, 75, dies in Joliet crash
JOLIET, Ill. - Three people were hurt, one fatally, after a head-on crash Thursday in Joliet in the southwest suburbs.
John R. McDade, 75, of Wilmington, died after a crash at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Douglas Street, according to the Will County coroner’s office.
A 21-year-old woman in another vehicle lost control about 3:45 p.m., went into the oncoming lanes and struck McDade’s car, Joliet police said in a statement.
McDade was removed from the vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died, police said. His passenger, a 72-year-old woman, and the 21-year-old woman went to the same hospital with serious injuries.
Light snow moved through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, but police didn’t say if snow or ice was a factor in the crash.
An investigation into the crash remained ongoing, police said.