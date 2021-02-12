Man, 75, dies in Joliet crash

Three people were hurt, one fatally, after a head-on crash Thursday in Joliet in the southwest suburbs.

John R. McDade, 75, of Wilmington, died after a crash at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Douglas Street, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

A 21-year-old woman in another vehicle lost control about 3:45 p.m., went into the oncoming lanes and struck McDade’s car, Joliet police said in a statement.

McDade was removed from the vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died, police said. His passenger, a 72-year-old woman, and the 21-year-old woman went to the same hospital with serious injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Light snow moved through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, but police didn’t say if snow or ice was a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing, police said.