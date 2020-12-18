Man, 77, reported missing from Naperville

article

A 77-year-old man was reported missing from Naperville in the western suburbs.

Claude Rousseau went missing Thursday afternoon after attempting to drive to a relative’s home in Sugar Grove, Naperville police said in a statement.

Family haven’t made contact with him since he last said he was near a Jewel in Crest Hill.

Rousseau was driving a brown 4-door Buick Lacrosse, police said.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.