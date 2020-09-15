Man, 85, charged with murdering 86-year-old brother on Far South Side

article

An 85-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his 86-year-old brother during a weekend argument in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Carlie Davis faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of Herbert Davis, officials said.

The two men are brothers, according to a police source.

Carlie Davis was arrested in a Far South Side home 8 p.m. Sunday after a relative showed up and found the other man fatally shot in his leg, police said.

Herbert Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds at the home in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said he was shot sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Herbert Davis was one of 12 people shot to death in weekend gun violence across Chicago.

Carlie Davis is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Tuesday.