Man, 92, killed in I-90 crash in Arlington Heights

A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 90 in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The man was driving west about 2:40 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the tollway booth at Plaza 18 near Arlington Heights Road, Illinois State Police said.

Though his injuries were minor, according to police, the man was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officials believe he may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Lavern Gank. An autopsy said he died of his injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.