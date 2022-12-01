Man accidentally shoots 3-year-old in West Side home while attempting to holster gun: police

A man accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side Thursday night while attempting to holster the weapon.

At about 8:24 p.m., the man and child were in a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe when the man attempted to holster a gun and struck the boy in the shin.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

No further details were made available.