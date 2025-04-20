Man accused of chasing, shoving 3 women at DePaul University prompts campus safety alert

The Brief A man reportedly chased two women into McCabe Hall and shoved another under the train tracks behind Wish Field near DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to university officials. He is described as dark-complected, 5-foot-5, with long dreadlocks, wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black pants. DePaul Public Safety and Chicago police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.



A man accused of chasing and shoving multiple women at DePaul University on Saturday night prompted a campus safety alert, school officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. near Belden and Fremont, when three people reported seeing a suspicious man on campus, according to DePaul officials.

Authorities said the man chased two women into McCabe Hall and shoved another woman under the train tracks behind Wish Field. It's unknown if there were any injuries.

The man, who is still on the run, is described as being dark-complected, about 5-foot-5, with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DePaul Public Safety at 312-362-8400 or 773-325-7777. Tips can also be reported to the Chicago Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.