Man accused of killing Ohio dentist and wife waives extradition after Illinois arrest

The Brief Suspect Michael David McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, ending a multi-day manhunt after a double homicide in Columbus, Ohio. McKee is accused of killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, dentist Spencer Tepe, in their home while their children were present but unharmed. He waived extradition in Illinois court and will be returned to Ohio to face two counts of aggravated murder.



A manhunt for the suspect accused of killing an Ohio dentist and his wife came to an end in Illinois over the weekend.

Michael David McKee, 39, was arrested Saturday in Rockford after investigators tracked his vehicle from the scene of the double homicide across state lines.

He will soon be extradited back to Ohio after appearing before a Winnebago County judge Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Monday's extradition hearing was over almost as quickly as it began — lasting roughly two minutes.

McKee waived extradition and will soon be moved by authorities to Ohio, where he is facing two counts of premeditated, aggravated murder.

During his court appearance, McKee was wearing a yellow Winnebago County Jail jumpsuit and was shackled. He stood beside his public defender and stated only his name when asked by the judge.

McKee is accused of killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, Spencer Tepe, in their Columbus, Ohio home. The couple was found shot to death on Dec. 30.

Spencer Tepe was a dentist in Athens, Ohio, and his colleagues grew concerned when he didn't show up to work, leading to the horrifying discovery.

The Tepe's two young children were home at the time but were unharmed.

Dig deeper:

After days without leads, investigators identified a car that arrived near the Tepe home before the homicides and left shortly afterward, tracing it back to Illinois and to McKee.

Columbus is roughly 440 miles — about a seven-hour drive — from Rockford.

McKee lives in a condo building in Lincoln Park but works as a surgeon at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

A spokesperson for OSF HealthCare released the following statement to FOX Chicago:

"OSF is cooperating with authorities who will provide any further information. All questions should be directed to law enforcement authorities."



McKee and Monique Tepe divorced in 2017.

Prosecutors haven't yet revealed a possible motive.

What they're saying:

Clinical Professor of Law from Chicago-Kent College, Richard Kling, weighed in on the shocking case.

"I don't know his psychology or what was going through his mind. I've had other cases where the incident occurs a number of years ago. You think it's over and it's not over," said Kling. "It erupts several years later and that's apparently what's happened here."

Kling said Monday's hearing was a standard step before the case could proceed in Ohio.

"Extradition is rarely contested. The governor of Ohio will then have 30 days in which to pick him up," Kling explained. "They want to get them out of this system and into that system as soon as they possibly can."

What's next:

A status hearing has been scheduled in Rockford for next Monday; however, a court representative said it will be canceled if McKee is transferred to Franklin County, Ohio prior to that date.