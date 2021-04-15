Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in Cypress

article

A 34-year-old man allegedly locked a 17-year-old girl in a storage unit in Cypress for five days and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.

Joel Micah Arnold is charged with aggravated kidnapping (1st degree felony), sexual assault (2nd degree felony), and trafficking a child (1st degree felony).

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office says the investigation began when the teen made an outcry of sexual assault to the Precinct One Human Trafficking Unit on April 8.

The constable’s office says investigators learned that the man took the teen against her will to a storage facility on March 27, lock her in a storage unit and held her against her will for five days.

The man also allegedly displayed a firearm, forcibly injected the teen with drugs and sexually assaulted her during the five days before he eventually let her go, the constable’s office says.

Joel Micah Arnold (Photo: Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office)

On Wednesday, the constable’s office partnered with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigative Unit and arrested the man.

Investigators say there could be other victims who Arnold previously assaulted. Anyone with information, or potential victims, are asked to call the Precinct One human trafficking hotline at (832) 927-1650.

