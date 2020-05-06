Man accused of pointing gun in Elgin road rage, DUI case

article

A man is facing DUI and weapons charges after a road rage incident last month in northwest suburban Elgin.

Brian J. Kontek, 33, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of DUI, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement form the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Kontek, who lives in Park Ridge, is accused of following another vehicle and “driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road” after a “no-contact incident” about 12:30 p.m. on April 24, prosecutors said.

He followed the victim to the victim’s previous employer on Edison Avenue in Elgin, prosecutors said. Two people heard a commotion outside and saw Kontek get out of his car, walk to the victim’s car and point a gun.

Witnesses called police, who found the loaded gun tucked into Kontek’s waistband, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Investigators learned he had a valid FOID card but no concealed-carry license.

Kontek “showed multiple signs of impairment” while being questioned by officers and was taken into custody, prosecutors said. A judge set his bail at $50,000 April 25 and released him on his promise to appear in court.

As a condition of his bail, Kontek must hand over all of his guns and his FOID card, prosecutors said. He has also been ordered to stay away from the victim, the witnesses and business where the altercation occurred. He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol.

He is due back in court June 25.