Man accused of shooting in Harvey arrested in Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas after being identified as a person of interest in a June 2019 shooting in south suburban Harvey.

Lamaj Wright was wanted in connection with an “aggravated battery case” from June 29 in the 15800 block of South Paulina Street, Mayor Christopher Clark’s office said in a press release. The incident allegedly involved a shooting.

The Harvey Police Department is working with Las Vegas officials to extradite Wright back to Harvey, officials said.