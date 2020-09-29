Man accused of stabbing sleeping homeless men over the summer faces murder charge

article

A man accused of stabbing three sleeping homeless men over the summer is now facing a murder charge in connection with a fourth attack in Grant Park.

Bryant McCalip, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Aaron Curry, Chicago police said.

McCalip was hit with the new murder charge Monday. He was previously charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery for a series of knife attacks on homeless men in July and August, according to police and Cook County prosecutors.

Curry was found lying in the grass about 9 p.m. July 9 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A knife was in his shoulder and he had been stabbed multiple times in his neck and abdomen.

It was not immediately clear when the stabbing occurred, as his body could have been there for several days, police said.

At a bond hearing for the initial charges last month, Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. called the allegations against McCalip “despicable acts.” At the time, McCalip was considered a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a fourth homeless man but hadn’t been charged, prosecutors said.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.