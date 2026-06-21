Man accused of sexually abusing child in West Chatham: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in the West Chatham neighborhood Saturday evening. Police say the suspect approached the child and her mother on the 100 block of W. 87th Street around 7:40 p.m., pretended to fall, and then abused the child. Investigators released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Investigations Unit or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually abused a child in the West Chatham neighborhood on Saturday.

According to police, a Black man, 40–45 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 lbs, pretended to fall and braced his fall by grabbing a six-year-old girl with her mother in the 100 block of W. 87th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police say the suspect used his bare hand to sexually abuse the child.

The suspect was wearing a gray and black baseball cap, a light blue shirt, gray pants and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are warning the public to alert family and friends who live nearby, pay attention to any suspicious people or cars in the area, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK302553.