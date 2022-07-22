Man allegedly armed with gun robbed Burbank Huntington Bank: FBI

A man who implied he was armed with a gun robbed a bank Thursday morning in suburban Burbank.

Around 10 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 7901 Harlem Avenue.

According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note to the teller. He implied he had a weapon, but none was displayed.

The suspect then fled on foot and remains at large, the FBI said.

Suspect robs Huntington Bank in Burbank on July 21, 2022.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3 with a thin build. He was wearing a black Chicago Blackhawks hat, black t-shirt, black backpack, black mask, blue jeans, and an ace bandage on his right hand.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.