Man ambushed, killed by gunmen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Monday morning while he sat in a parked car on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9 a.m., police say the 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood when he was approached by two other men.

The two offenders pulled out guns and began firing shots at the victim, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times in his left shoulder, neck and arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two gunmen fled the scene and remain at large, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened in the 7th police district, which covers Englewood and West Englewood. The district has seen 96 shootings so far this year through May 29, a 14% decrease over the same period last year, when there were 111 shootings, according to police statistics. Murders are up 29% in the district over last year, from 17 to 22.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.