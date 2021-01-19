Man and woman carjacked in Logan Square

A man and woman were carjacked Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 1:05 a.m., two males got out of a dark-colored Hyundai sedan and approached a 2019 blue Honda Hatchback in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, with a 22-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old woman passenger, Chicago police said, and flashed a gun.

The two men demanded that the pair get out of the vehicle and took their cell phones before fleeing in both vehicles, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.