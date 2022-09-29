Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood

Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said.

About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood.

Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

A 31-year-old man who was also wounded in the incident, was later located at a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Homewood police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-206-3420.