Man and woman shot while sitting on front porch in Englewood

A 51-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were wounded Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., they were sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when they were approached by a person who pulled out a handgun and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the lower right leg and the woman was struck in both of her feet, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where the man is in good condition and the woman has been stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.