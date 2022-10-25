Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month.

On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed at the intersection of 212th Place and Main Street in Matteson, Illinois.

The suspect fled southbound on Main Street, and is considered "armed and dangerous," officials said.

Male suspect in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier in Matteson, Illinois on Oct. 13, 2022.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, with a medium-dark skin tone, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, red jogging pants, and carrying a black or blue gym bag over his shoulder.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at -1877-876-2455 — and say "Law Enforcement."