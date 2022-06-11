Man arrested after allegedly forcing victim to withdraw money from ATM in Wheaton at gunpoint

article

A Wheaton man is under arrest for allegedly forcing someone to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint.

Levern Danley, 19, is being held on $500,000 bond, and is charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said that on June 4, Danley approached two people "preaching the Gospel" near picnic benches in Carol Stream. One man agreed to give Danley a ride.

The State's Attorney said while in the parking lot, Danley pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim and demanded that he drive to an ATM in Wheaton and withdraw $400. He allegedly tried to get the victim to withdraw more money, but that did not work and Danley allegedly took off.

Wheaton police said Danley was taken into custody on June 10 "without incident."