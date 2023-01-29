Man arrested after allegedly sideswiping bus, threatening bus driver with gun

article

Chicago police said a man was arrested after sideswiping a bus and threatening the bus driver with a gun.

Police said that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man in a gray Chevy Silverado sideswiped a bus on South Ashland near 51st. in Back of the Yards.

The bus driver got out to take photos of the damage and the Silverado, and that's when the man allegedly threatened her with a gun.

He took off, then came back and allegedly pointed the gun at a 57-year-old man.

Police observed him and took him into custody.

Police said they found the suspect's gun in a pond.