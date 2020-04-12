Man arrested after firing shots in the air in West Garfield Park

article

A 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly fired shots in the air in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Demontre Enos, of Homan Square, has been charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

About 7 p.m. Enos was allegedly seen on POD video firing a gun in the air near South Springfield Avenue and West Wilcox Street, police said. About fifteen minutes later, during a traffic stop in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway, Enos was identified as the person seen in the video firing the gun and taken into custody.

He is due in bond court Sunday.