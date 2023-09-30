Man arrested after home invasion shooting in East Garfield Park

A man was arrested after forcing his way into a home in East Garfiled Park and firing a weapon Thursday night.

Chicago police arrested Joseph Tobias, 26, Friday morning at 1:17 a.m. a few hours after the shooting.

Tobias allegedly broke into a home in the 3300 block of Maypole Avenue while armed with a handgun and fired it.

He was charged with home invasion, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

His detention hearing was scheduled for today.