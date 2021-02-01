Man arrested after leading police chase on I-80 to Gary, Indiana

A 31-year-old man was arrested after leading a police chase last week on Interstate 80 that ended in gunfire in Gary, Indiana.

About 8:50 p.m. Jan. 29, an Indiana state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving recklessly on I-80 but the driver refused to stop and tried to flee, Indiana State police said in a statement.

The driver turned off the lights of his black Chrysler 300 and continued fleeing eastbound towards Gary, state police said.

Police chased the man to 25th and Broadway avenues in Gary, where he drove into a Lake County sheriff’s deputy and at least two squad cars that boxed him in, state police said.

At that point, two state troopers and the deputy fired shots at the man, police said.

The man was placed into custody and taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, state police said. It was not immediately clear whether he was struck by gunfire or if his injuries were a result of the crash.