Man arrested after macing 2 women on CTA platform

Three people were sprayed with mace early Monday on a CTA platform in the South Loop.

A man and two women started arguing around just after midnight on the Roosevelt station platform at 1167 S. State St., according to police.

The man pulled out mace and sprayed the two women, police said. One of the women pulled out her own mace and sprayed it at the man, police said.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The women refused treatment at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.