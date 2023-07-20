Man shot ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way: police

A man was taken into custody after opening fire on an ambulance with a 79-year-old patient inside that was blocking his way Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 34-year-old got out of his car around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hamlin Avenue and yelled for an ambulance in front of him to move out of his way, according to police.

"He bangs on the [ambulance] window and can't get in, starts yelling at the neighbor back and forth. [He] gets in his car, reverses and starts shooting maybe six times," said a witness who did not want to be identified.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the rear doors of the ambulance before speeding away, police said. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.

Officers pulled over a vehicle matching his car description and took him into custody. A loaded handgun and at least two spent shell casings were found inside the car, the report said.

The paramedics did not realize the ambulance had "multiple bullet holes" in the back doors until they finished their medical run at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The man, who does not have a valid firearm owner identification card or concealed carry license, was on parole for an aggravated battery with a firearm conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.