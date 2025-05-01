Man arrested in Cook County after 17-year-old fatally shot in Harvey

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening near 147th and Perry in Harvey. Police say gunfire was exchanged between the teen and a group near a McDonald’s. A suspect was arrested Wednesday in South Holland; charges are still pending.



Harvey police say a suspect is in custody after a teenager was fatally shot Tuesday evening near 147th Street and Perry Avenue.

What we know:

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Amari M. Binion of Harvey, had just exited the EZ Pawn shop at 468 E. 147th Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday when he encountered a group standing in the driveway of a nearby McDonald’s at 226 Sibley Blvd.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between the teen and the group.

Binion was shot in the midsection and ran south on Perry Avenue before collapsing in neighboring South Holland, authorities said.

He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m.

The following day, Harvey police said they arrested a suspect in South Holland without incident.

Multiple crime scenes were processed by Harvey detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the suspect’s name, and charges are pending. We will update this information when it becomes available.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harvey Police Department at (708) 331-3030.