Man arrested for allegedly shooting companion's ex on New Year's Eve

An East Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his companion's ex on New Year's Eve.

Indiana State Police said Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, of East Chicago, was with a woman on New Year's Eve when they saw a man she'd had a "prior relationship with" at a gas station in Munster.

Thornton followed that man on to I-80/94, and eventually opened fire at him, police said. The victim was hit in the torso and drove himself to Munster Community Hospital.

Indiana State Police said the victim identified the woman and Thornton.

Indiana State troopers arrested Thornton on Friday at the Lake County Courthouse.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.