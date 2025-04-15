Man arrested at O'Hare Airport after firearm found in bag, police say
CHICAGO - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport after police say a firearm was found in his bag.
What we know:
According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the 0–100 block of West Terminal Street, where a firearm was reportedly discovered inside a traveler’s bag. A male suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police confirmed a firearm was recovered on scene. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the firearm was detected—whether through TSA screening or other means.
What's next:
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.