Man arrested at O'Hare Airport after firearm found in bag, police say

The Brief A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at O’Hare after a firearm was allegedly found in his bag. Chicago police say the gun was recovered around 12:57 p.m. in the terminal area. No injuries were reported and charges are still pending as the investigation continues.



A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport after police say a firearm was found in his bag.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the 0–100 block of West Terminal Street, where a firearm was reportedly discovered inside a traveler’s bag. A male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police confirmed a firearm was recovered on scene. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the firearm was detected—whether through TSA screening or other means.

What's next:

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.