Man arrested on drug charges during Joliet traffic stop

A 29-year-old man is facing drug charges after police found meth in his vehicle last week in southwest suburban Joliet.

Jeffrey M. Poole was charged with felony counts of methamphetamine trafficking, delivery and possession, according to Illinois State police.

He was stopped about 8:05 a.m. on Interstate 80 near milepost 130, close to Midland Avenue in Joliet, state police said. A trooper noticed suspicious behavior during the stop, and a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Methanphetamine and another illegal substance were found in the vehicle, state police said. Poole was taken into custody, and his passengers, a 27-year-old woman and 6-month old baby, were released without incident.

He is being held on $1 million bail, state police said.