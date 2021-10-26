Man arrested on I-94 was driving recklessly, speeding, had weed, alcohol & gun in the car, police say

article

If you want a list of things not to do on a freeway, the charges against Tarelle E. Williams might be a place to start.

Illinois State Police said that Williams was arrested on Oct. 23 around 10:30 p.m. on I-94 near 59th street in Chicago.

He is charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and reckless driving

Transportation of open alcohol

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Speeding 35+ miles above limit

Improper lane usage

Improper passing on shoulder

Following too closely

Failure to signal

Armed habitual criminal (there was allegedly a gun in the car)

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon - no FOID

Williams is from Calumet City. He was being held at the Cook County Jail.

There are no reports of injuries from Williams' alleged actions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP