Man arrested on I-94 was driving recklessly, speeding, had weed, alcohol & gun in the car, police say
CHICAGO - If you want a list of things not to do on a freeway, the charges against Tarelle E. Williams might be a place to start.
Illinois State Police said that Williams was arrested on Oct. 23 around 10:30 p.m. on I-94 near 59th street in Chicago.
He is charged with:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and reckless driving
- Transportation of open alcohol
- Unlawful possession of cannabis
- Operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Speeding 35+ miles above limit
- Improper lane usage
- Improper passing on shoulder
- Following too closely
- Failure to signal
- Armed habitual criminal (there was allegedly a gun in the car)
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon - no FOID
Williams is from Calumet City. He was being held at the Cook County Jail.
There are no reports of injuries from Williams' alleged actions.
