Man arrested in suburban DUI crash, accused of carrying loaded gun without license

The Brief Two drivers were arrested after a crash in unincorporated Maine Township. One man is accused of driving under the influence and carrying a loaded gun without a license. The incident happened early Sunday on West Noel Street.



A man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and carrying an illegal firearm during a crash in suburban Chicago.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of West Noel Street in unincorporated Maine Township.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, both drivers smelled of alcohol and were taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence.

One of the drivers, identified as 35-year-old Augustus Pye, was also found with a loaded gun in his waistband, police said.

Augustus Pye

Pye did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license. He was also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.