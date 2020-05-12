Man arrested while trying to burglarize Wheaton home: police

article

A 33-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police found him allegedly trying to break into a home in west suburban Wheaton.

Jermaine Keith Devon Echoles allegedly ran when officers arrived about 3:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Christina Circle, Wheaton police said in a statement.

He was arrested after a foot chase and charged with a felony count each of attempted residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, police said.

Echoles, of Wheaton, was released from custody after posting 10% of $35,000 bail, police said. He is due back in court June 8.

“Even under these very trying circumstances under which we all find ourselves, law enforcement in DuPage County remains committed to their mission of public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.