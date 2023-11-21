Aurora man allegedly attacked estranged wife, had zip ties, garbage bags and directions to Cal-Sag Channel

article

An Aurora man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly attempting to murder his estranged wife over the weekend.

Marco Renegado Evidente, 35, is charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection, domestic battery and endangering the health or life of a child.

At about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Westmont officers responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming for help in a parking lot located in the 300 block of West Naperville Road.

When officers arrived, they located a woman holding a knife and Renegado Evidente in a grassy area near the parking lot.

While investigating the incident, police determined that the woman, Renegado Evidente's estranged wife, was walking to her car to leave for work when Renegado Evidente ran up to her, jumped on top of her and put a towel that was doused in something smelling of chemicals in her mouth.

A struggle then allegedly ensued between the two and during the struggle, Renegado Evidente allegedly slammed her head into the pavement and held a knife to her throat. She was able to get the knife away from him.

As officers were taking Renegado Evidente into custody, the woman asked where their three children, ages two, seven and 10, were, as Renegado Evidente was supposed to be watching them at the time of the attack, prosecutors said.

While processing the scene, officers found multiple zip ties, a folding knife with a three-inch blade and a mug and towel smelling of chemical compounds that smelled like Renegado Evidente's jacket, prosecutors said.

Following a search warrant of Renegado Evidente's backpack, police allegedly found a 20-pound dumbbell, three large garbage bags about six feet in length, multiple zip ties — some of which had been daisy-chained together — and directions to the Chatham Street Bridge over the Cal Sag Channel in Bue Island.

Renegado Evidente was currently out on bond on charges alleging criminal sexual assault against his estranged wife after posting bond on an arrest warrant issued on April 21.

"It is alleged that Mr. Renegado Evidente armed himself with a knife, chemicals and zip ties, stalked his estranged wife and attacked her as she left for work early yesterday morning," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The vicious attack of an innocent woman, which included shoving a chemical-doused rag into her mouth and slamming her head against the pavement, will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law."

Renegado Evidente’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.