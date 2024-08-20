Man attacked with hammer after phone stolen on CTA platform: police

A man was attacked with a hammer after having his phone stolen on a CTA platform Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 3:49 p.m. on the Blue Line platform in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. According to police, a woman approached the man and forcefully snatched his phone.

When he tried to get it back, another man struck him in the head several times with a hammer. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.