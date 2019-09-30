Man barricaded in Austin apartment set couch on fire: police

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment for several hours and allegedly setting a fire Monday in Austin on the West Side.

A SWAT team was called at 4:37 a.m. for reports of a 27-year-old man barricaded inside the unit in the 4800 block of West Cortez Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said he threatened to hurt himself and described the situation as a domestic incident. The building was evacuated.

At some point during the standoff, the man set a couch on fire, police said. The fire spread to adjacent units.

He was taken into custody by 7:08 a.m. and brought to Loretto Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to police. His condition was stabilized and charges are pending.

The fire was put out by 7:48 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. Two women were taken to West Suburban Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.