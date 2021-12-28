Man beaten, carjacked in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A man was attacked and carjacked Tuesday morning in the Lake View East neighborhood.
The 34-year-old was getting into his 2020 Jeep Wrangler around 1:10 a.m. when two people got out of a car and began beating him in the 2800 block of North Orchard Street, police said.
The attackers took his keys and drove off in the victim's car, according to police.
The man refused treatment at the scene, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.