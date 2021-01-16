Man beaten, robbed by 5 people in the Gold Coast: police

A man was beaten and robbed by a group of five people Friday in the Gold Coast.

About 7:45 p.m., the man, 20, was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of East Walton Place when five males got out of a parked, black Honda CRV and began to beat him, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The males then went into the back of the man’s vehicle and took a bag with his belongings in it, police said. No arrests have been made.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.