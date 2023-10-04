Man beaten with brick in the Loop; 1 in custody: police

A man was hit on the head with a brick repeatedly after attempting to intervene in a fight in the Loop Tuesday night.

Police say the attack happened in the 1500 block of West Washington Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old man witnessed a male offender in a fight with a female. While trying to help, the offender struck the victim at least three times on the head and body.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The offender was arrested by responding officers. The incident remains under investigation.