Man blows red light and crashes into Chicago police car

A car crashed into a CPD vehicle Saturday on the South Side, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was eastbound in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of South LaSalle Street when he blew past a stop light and struck the driver’s side of a squad car traveling north on LaSalle, Chicago police said.

Two officers in the squad car were not injured but were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in good condition, police said. He was cited for disobeying a stop light and driving with no insurance.