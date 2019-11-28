Man boards wrong CTA bus, angrily shoots windows with pellet gun

article

A man who boarded the wrong CTA bus in Englewood Wednesday got so angry at his misfortune that he shot the bus up with a pellet gun.

The man got off the bus about 1:05 p.m. in the first block of West 59th Street after realizing he was headed in the wrong direction, Chicago police said. In his fury, he pulled out a pellet gun and opened fire on the windows.

No one was injured, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.