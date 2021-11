A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was sitting in his parked Mercedes around 10:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Rice Street when a gunman approached him and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint, police said.

The man complied and the gunmen drove off westbound down Rice Street, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP