Man carjacked, shot, in Englewood

A 26-year-old man was carjacked and shot Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m., he was in sitting in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata in the 5500 block of South Ashland Avenue when two males forced him from the car at gunpoint, Chicago police said. He was shot in the right shoulder during a brief struggle with one of the suspects.

The two males sped off in the man’s car but it was later found abandoned in the 5500 block of South Justine Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.