Man carjacks woman in Harwood Heights Portillo's drive-thru: police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a woman Tuesday in the drive-thru of a Portillo’s restaurant in northwest suburban Harwood Heights.

The man approached the driver about 11:45 p.m. at a Portillo’s in the 7300 block of Lawrence Avenue and told her she had a nail in her rear tire, Harwood Heights police said.

As the 63-year-old woman exited her vehicle, the suspect ran around the got into the driver’s seat, police said. The woman ran to the driver’s side and yelled at him to get out. The man pushed her away, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man drove off in her vehicle, which was later found damaged and abandoned in the 7200 block of West Higgins Avenue, police said. The suspect, who was between 30 and 40 years old, fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harwood Heights Detective Sgt. Jolanta Smith at 708-667-7014.