Expand / Collapse search

Man charged after allegedly punching 60-year-old man in the face, attempting to steal vehicle in the Loop

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Hazel Crest
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Jayln Moore | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Friday in the Loop.

Jayln Moore, of Hazel Crest, was charged with one count of attempted carjacking and one count of unlawful vehicular invasion, both felonies, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About 1:30 p.m. Moore allegedly walked up to a 60-year-old man and punched him in the face and tried to steal his vehicle, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

He is due in bond court Sunday.