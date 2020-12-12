Man charged after allegedly punching 60-year-old man in the face, attempting to steal vehicle in the Loop

article

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Friday in the Loop.

Jayln Moore, of Hazel Crest, was charged with one count of attempted carjacking and one count of unlawful vehicular invasion, both felonies, Chicago police said.

About 1:30 p.m. Moore allegedly walked up to a 60-year-old man and punched him in the face and tried to steal his vehicle, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

He is due in bond court Sunday.