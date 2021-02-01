Man charged after being shot by woman who claimed self-defense in Chicago Lawn: police

article

A Marquette Park man was charged with several felonies after being shot by a woman who opened fire when he hit someone with a weapon Thursday in Chicago Lawn, according to police.

Paul Rivers, 30, was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being an armed habitual criminal, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old woman shot Rivers in the arm after he struck someone with a weapon about 11:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 59th Street, police said.

Rivers was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center and taken into custody along with the woman, who was eventually released without charges, police said.

Rivers is being held at the Cook County Jail on $300,000 bond, court records show. He is due back in court Feb. 5.