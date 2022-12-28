Man charged after cheating Rivers Casino out of $1K: police

A man was charged after cheating at a baccarat table earlier this month at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

On Dec. 19, Christian Savitz was caught on camera moving his gaming chip from a losing section to a winning section when the dealer wasn't looking, according to Des Plaines police.

Savitz was paid out $1,005 by the dealer and immediately cashed out his chips and left the casino, police said.

Savitz returned to the casino four days later and was apprehended by casino security, police said. He admitted to changing his bet and was charged with one felony count of theft obtained by deception.