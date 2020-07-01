Man charged after cops find sawed-off shotgun during Aurora traffic stop

article

A man is facing gun and drug charges after a traffic stop last week in west suburban Aurora.

An Aurora police officer pulled 27-year-old Michael A. Bradley over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. June 26, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

While conducting a search, the officer found a loaded sawed-off shotgun “within immediate reach of the driver,” along with amphetamine and oxycodone pills, prosecutors said.

Bradley, who lives in Aurora, was arrested and charged with felony counts of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, prosecutors said. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released after posting bond.

He is due back in court Aug. 28, according to the state’s attorney’s office.