Gurnee man dragged by car found dead in street, police say

A Gurnee man was found dead in the street after police said he was dragged by a vehicle on Monday.

Around 3:39 a.m., Gurnee police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the street at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Estes Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified by the Lake County coroner as 31-year-old Luis Guzman of Gurnee. An autopsy was performed on Monday, but officials said results would not be released at this time pending the active investigation.

Gurnee police said they will continue to gather information to figure out what exactly happened in this incident. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Lake County Crime Stoppers by phone at 847-662-2222, or online HERE.